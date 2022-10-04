Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Birmingham crisis center named after longtime mental health advocate
This week the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority in Birmingham announced they would be naming their new mental health crisis center after Dr. Richard Craig. According to a press release from JBS, Craig is a former JBS executive director and a longtime advocate for the mental health...
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers
Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money...
Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
thecutoffnews.com
Lawson State Places 152 Flags Outside Bessemer Campus To Honor Veterans Lost To Suicide
In 2020, there were over 6000 veterans who died from suicide. In Alabama, there were 152. September was National Suicide Prevention Month. To observe Lawson State Community College faculty, staff, and students placed 152 flags along the Bessemer Super Highway, just outside of the college's Bessemer campus to honor those veterans' lives.
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
WSFA
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Clayton Bailey Recognized as Benchmark Litigation Star, South Trailblazer
DALLAS, TX—Texas trial and appellate lawyer Clayton Bailey, co-founder of Bailey Brauer PLLC, has earned recognition as a Local Litigation Star for a ninth consecutive year from the prestigious peer-review Benchmark Litigation legal guide. Mr. Bailey’s commercial litigation, competition/antitrust, and appellate practice propelled his selection to the 2023 edition...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan
The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
