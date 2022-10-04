ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Lawyers#Dri#Llp#Young Lawyers Council
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Clayton Bailey Recognized as Benchmark Litigation Star, South Trailblazer

DALLAS, TX—Texas trial and appellate lawyer Clayton Bailey, co-founder of Bailey Brauer PLLC, has earned recognition as a Local Litigation Star for a ninth consecutive year from the prestigious peer-review Benchmark Litigation legal guide. Mr. Bailey’s commercial litigation, competition/antitrust, and appellate practice propelled his selection to the 2023 edition...
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan

The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy