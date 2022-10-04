ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

2 wounded in shooting at Eisenhower Park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park. Investigators said deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the park on a reporting shooting and found two victims. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities said no arrests have...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Apartment Building#Police#The Apartments#Violent Crime#Kck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Police arrest suspect after body found under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30, an individual walked into the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

KC police standoff near 89th, Holly ends with one in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said an hourslong standoff Thursday near West 89th and Holly streets has ended with one person in custody. Police said officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of Holly Street on a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KMBC.com

KC police K-9 officer training class returns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Kansas City K-9 officer dog training class is back. Highly trained K-9 officers worked on perfecting their skills on Thursday. The work may be routine training, but the situations they face can save officers' lives.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Independence police investigate homicide at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said they are investigating a homicide at a gas station Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star gas station at 11100 East U.S. 40 Highway on a reported shooting and found one person dead. Investigators...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy