KOLO TV Reno
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal “Sideshows”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
10-year sentence in third felony DUI for Tahoe man
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was sentenced Tuesday to 3-10 years in prison after admitting to a third instance of felony driving under the influence, may face another charge out of the state of Maine. Brandon Allen Yauger, 48, has already served three straight years in...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BB gun shootings under investigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of BB gun shootings. Deputies say shots were fired into vehicles and houses on multiple occasions in September. On Wednesday, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the BB gun shootings. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
2news.com
2news.com
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
Nevada Appeal
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigating After Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic stop in Douglas County leads to drug arrest
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend traffic stop in Douglas County resulted in the arrest of a man on charges of drug possession, among other charges. On Oct. 2 around 6:00 p.m., DCSO Deputies pulled over a man for a registration violation. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found around five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
KOLO TV Reno
Update: Secret Witness offers reward for info in fraud cause
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 1:51 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those wanted in connection with this case. If you have information, you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. The Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
