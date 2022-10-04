Read full article on original website
CBS 58
U.S. Senate Debate: Johnson, Barnes spar over crime, inflation & defend campaign attacks
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During the first U.S. Senate televised debate in the battleground state, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and challenger Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sparred over the economy, social security and health care. Both candidates sought to define each other amid a challenging political landscape where inflation,...
CBS 58
Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master
(CNN) -- A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago. A faster resolution to the Justice Department's appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to...
CBS 58
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
(CNN) -- A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program. DACA, created in 2012, was intended...
CBS 58
January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing
(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DACA residents react to court's federal appeal ruling
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a Federal Appeal Court upheld a district court ruling. The court found the "Obama-era" DACA program to be unlawful. The lawsuit says the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. The case...
CBS 58
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move...
