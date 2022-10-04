ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CBS 58

January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing

(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian.
CBS 58

Milwaukee DACA residents react to court's federal appeal ruling

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a Federal Appeal Court upheld a district court ruling. The court found the "Obama-era" DACA program to be unlawful. The lawsuit says the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. The case...
CBS 58

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move...
