Wilson Martino’s annual Freedom Day USA set for Oct. 13

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental is set to have its 10th Freedom Day USA celebration.

The event, celebrated across the country, is geared towards giving free services, products and more to veterans, active service members and immediate family of active service members.

“As a lot of us know, when one person in your family is serving, everyone serves,” director of Freedom Day USA Wendy Boyce said. “We want to make sure that (immediate family members) are acknowledged as well.”

Wilson Martino Dental is giving back by offering free dental appointments. The available free services that day include teeth cleaning, exam, x-rays, fluoride and any necessary same-day work their dentists can complete.

There are seven offices around the area that span from Morgantown down to Elkins.

Boyce said other local businesses through north central West Virginia will also be joining them to show their thanks. To see where local businesses are offering free services to veterans and active service members, click here .

