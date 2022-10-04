Season Preview: Alcorn State Men’s Basketball

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State men’s basketball is back to the court.

The Braves return a bunch of starters from a team that got all the way to the SWAC conference championship game.

ASU did play in the NIT, but lost in the 1st round.

The Braves open the season vs. Ole Miss November 7th.

