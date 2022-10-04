Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking...
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately claimed...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ramps up Crimea bridge security after explosion kills three
Vladimir Putin has ramped up security on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia after it was partly destroyed in a huge explosion which killed three people. With some politicians calling for the Russian president to declare the war in Ukraine a “counterterrorism operation”, he has ordered the FSB security service to tighten security on the bridge – viewed widely as a symbol of Crimea’s annexation – and on the infrastructure supplying electricity and gas to the peninsula.
Comments / 0