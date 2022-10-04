Read full article on original website
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
espn700sports.com
Kyle Bonagura on Pac-12 football, Utah @ UCLA, USMNT + more
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss Pac-12 football thus far, Utah @ UCLA, Utes run at a repeat, Colorado coaching search, what happened to Stanford(?), MLS decision day, USMNT + More. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
UCLA vs. Utah College Football Predictions: Week 6
The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Saturday's game against the Utes is going to go down.
Utah vs. UCLA schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Utah vs. UCLA schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule What ...
espn700sports.com
Cam Mellor talks Pac-12, Utah @ UCLA, CPIII, BYU vs ND + more
Pro Football Network analyst Cam Mellor joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Utah’s run at a repeat, a matchup with UCLA in the Rose Bowl, Clark Phillips III the pro prospect, BYU taking on Notre Dame in Vegas, Kalani in Provo to stay(?), USU struggles, CFP contenders, Zach Wilson back under C + more.
espn700sports.com
Josh Newman talks Pac-12 football, Utah @ UCLA, Cam Rising, Zach Wilson + more
The Trib’s Josh Newman joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football outlook, Utah @ UCLA, Brant Kuithe void after a week, Tavion Thomas availability, playmakers on defense, Cam Rising in year two, Zach Wilson in NY + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth...
espn700sports.com
Greg Wrubell on BYU’s season so far, a trip to Vegas vs Notre Dame + more
BYU PxP voice Greg Wrubell joins The Drive to discuss the season so far, a trip to Vegas vs Notre Dame, Nacua/Romney health updates, veteran offensive line + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Chris Kamrani on NWSL latest, Jazz tanking for Wembanyama(?), Training Table + more
The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss Jazz preseason, tanking for Wembanyama(?), NWSL reports, possibility of a Utah Royals return, the Training Table is back + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University...
No. 11 Utah Utes unveil new helmet for UCLA matchup
On Thursday the Utah Utes revealed a new helmet with their uniform combo for the matchup with UCLA.
How to watch: Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, makes his national television debut
USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The Pac-12 football title race will become much clearer after this weekend. Utah (4-1, 2-0) and UCLA (5-0, 2-0) will play each other at the Rose Bowl in one of the most anticipated Week 6 matchups across the college football landscape. The winner of that game will have the inside track to the ...
Notre Dame Running Back Takes a Shot at BYU's Talent
No. 16 BYU takes on Notre Dame on Saturday night
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10-6-22
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Bryan Driskell previews BYU vs Notre Dame in Las Vegas from a South Bend Perspective
Notre Dame analyst Bryan Driskell joins The Drive to preview the Irish trip to Las Vegas, how ND matches up with No. 16 BYU, Spence’s favorite QB Drew Pyne, independence in CFB + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering...
What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?
Y Magazine at BYU gave a glimpse at how Cougar Tails are made before football games in a video on Instagram
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
ksl.com
Training Table restaurant is coming back to Utah, 'with some new twists'
SALT LAKE CITY — Are you craving cheese fries? Do you miss placing your order from a phone at your table? If so, you're in luck because the Training Table restaurants are coming back. The popular franchise announced Friday — exactly 45 years since it began operations in Midvale...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
