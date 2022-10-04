ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Bonagura on Pac-12 football, Utah @ UCLA, USMNT + more

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss Pac-12 football thus far, Utah @ UCLA, Utes run at a repeat, Colorado coaching search, what happened to Stanford(?), MLS decision day, USMNT + More.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cam Mellor talks Pac-12, Utah @ UCLA, CPIII, BYU vs ND + more

Pro Football Network analyst Cam Mellor joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Utah’s run at a repeat, a matchup with UCLA in the Rose Bowl, Clark Phillips III the pro prospect, BYU taking on Notre Dame in Vegas, Kalani in Provo to stay(?), USU struggles, CFP contenders, Zach Wilson back under C + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Greg Wrubell on BYU’s season so far, a trip to Vegas vs Notre Dame + more

BYU PxP voice Greg Wrubell joins The Drive to discuss the season so far, a trip to Vegas vs Notre Dame, Nacua/Romney health updates, veteran offensive line + more.
PROVO, UT
#Pac 12 Football#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Utah Ucla#Ksl Com Sports#Utes Game Day#Cectv#The Sun News
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10-6-22

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
