ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Refugees and community members honor Candy Bomber

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffCT4_0iMAujRO00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Refugees were joined by community members of all ages on Sept. 24 to pay tribute to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, otherwise known as the candy bomber, through a murial they created at the Utah Refugee Goat Farm in Salt Lake City.

This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America

The event, which was joined by Spry, a Utah oral health product organization, was deemed Spry’s Operation Sunshine.

“My dad, Colonel Halverson, was often heard singing ‘You are my sunshine’ and would call children that he interacted with ‘sunshine,’” said Marilyn Sorensen, daughter of the candy bomber.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

As part of the project, the Refugee children’s camp in Berlin will paint a mural identical to that at the goat farm in late Oct., which representatives say will “connect the past, the future, the hope, the journey, and the SUNSHINE.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

Spanish Fork charter school to hold ‘second chance Homecoming dance’

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – You’ve probably heard the term “second chance prom,” but what about a second chance homecoming? Well, that’s exactly what students at a Spanish Fork charter school are getting Saturday night. Katina Stephens is an alum of American Leadership Academy and runs a makeup business in Spanish Fork. Her business is one […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
S. F. Mori

Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer Park

Scott Howell speaking at the press conference(Image is author's) Homelessness is a huge problem throughout the entire United States. Salt Lake City, Utah, is not without its homeless problems. Although several years ago, it was thought that Salt Lake City had taken care of its homeless crisis, it has returned. There are hundreds of homeless people who can be seen in downtown Salt Lake City. They are in encampments or on the street. This does not count the many who are being housed in homeless shelters throughout the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City.   Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Refugee Children#Candy Bomber#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
ABC4

PHOTOS: Police rescue 4 in Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Officers as well as Murray Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire Friday evening. Chief Joseph Mittelman, Murray Fire, states that the call came in around 5 p.m. regarding an apartment fire at 309 East 4500 South in Murray. Murray Police officers were first to arrive on scene, […]
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD: Teen shot near Meadows Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police report that they are still on scene of the Salt Lake City shooting that occurred near Meadows Park on Thursday night. SLCPD says that one person, a teenager, has a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and that a single firearm has been recovered. The agency notes that they are still […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy