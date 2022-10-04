Read full article on original website
Fantic Releases Four New Graphics Kits For Enduro And Motard Models
Fantic is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer whom you may be familiar with thanks to its retro-style scramblers and enduros. The brand has always centered on the fun-loving side of motorcycling, as evidenced by its peppy, lightweight, and punchy machines. The company has recently released aftermarket graphics for those looking to add some character to their enduros and motards. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
Kawasaki Releases New Metallic Gray Colorway For Z650RS In Japan
For fans of Team Green, the Kawasaki Z650RS was all that was missing in the brand’s middleweight lineup. Powered by the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that has seen nearly 2 decades of service, the Z650RS is the perfect recipe for folks looking for a stylish, no-frills, neo-retro commuter. Indeed, in the one year it’s been available in the market, it’s proven itself as a strong contender in the neo-retro middleweight category.
Horex VR6 RAW 99 Limited Edition Adds Lightness With Carbon Fiber
If you like carbon fiber, and you’re also fond of the Horex VR6, then Horex has yet another creation in store for fans to enjoy. Back at Intermot 2018, Horex introduced the VR6 RAW, which showcased extremely lightweight, forged aluminum wheels in black to match its blacked-out everything. It boasted quite a bit of carbon fiber of its own, and weighed in at a claimed 220 kilograms dry (about 485 pounds).
Zard Has A Shiny New Full Exhaust For The Aprilia RS 660
Parallel-twin-powered sportbikes are all the rage these days, and nearly all manufacturers—save for a few purist brands—have at least one sporty machine, either fully faired or naked, rocking this compact powerplant. Out of all the possible configurations of the good old P-twin, the 270-degree crankshaft iteration has always been a favorite of sporty riders thanks to its power delivery, sound, and character that mimics that of a 90-degree V-twin.
New Wahoo Elemnt Roam bike computer makes fueling easier on long rides
Wahoo's latest bike computer also adds dual-band GPS, a higher contrast screen and more
Serial 1 Mosh/Cty ebike review: smart and powerful but not perfect
The Serial 1 Mosh/Cty has some serious cycling capabilities and great looks, but they don’t all come together coherently
Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand
As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.
Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition Breaks Cover
The James Bond film series commemorates its 60th anniversary in 2022. With the latest installment, No Time to Die, marking the 25th Bond film and the franchise’s first partnership with Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles, it’s cause for even more celebrations. Of course, the sexagenary spy honors the milestone like any sixty-year-old—with a new motorcycle—specifically, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR.
Can A $2,300 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Possibly Be Any Good?
With the rising cost of everything in 2022, the desire to find your fun in less expensive ways is even stronger than ever. If you’re the type of rider who can’t resist the thought of a good deal, then talk of a dual-sport bike that retails for $2,300 new is likely cause for a serious eyebrow raise. That’s a shipped price, by the way—anywhere in the U.S. except California (where it’s not legal).
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
The JVB Bobber Is A Custom Streamlined Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Customizing a bike that’s supposed to look and feel like a custom out of the factory can be a slippery slope. Sure, you can change a few things to make it more your own, but what else can you do to make it even more, well, custom? Take, for example, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Designed as a low-slung, laid-back cruiser, this British twin is burly, retro, and sleek all wrapped into one. What, then, can you do to make it stand out even more?
iKamper Introduces New Blue Dot Voyager Rooftop Tents
iKamperThere's also a new rooftop awning.
Shoe sole equipped with silk sensors ensures optimal cycling
Cycling is a great way to stay in shape. You get outdoors with plenty of fresh air, and it is an easy and gentle way to improve your fitness and circulation and strengthen your heart and muscles. Once you have made the decision to invest in a new bike, a...
Certification Docs Confirm 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 Touring Variant
The midsize cruiser category sits at a crossroads between the urban sprawl and the open road, between bar-hopping and state-hopping. Models such as the Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Sportster, and Honda Rebel 1100 pack enough punch for mile-munching journeys, but don’t offer enough accommodations to pack for the long haul.
2023 Honda CB750 Hornet Drops Covers, Jaws At Intermot In Germany
It’s October 4, 2022—and if you’ve been holding your breath waiting for the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet to finally break cover, the wait is over. To kick off Intermot 2022 in Cologne, Germany, Honda Motor Europe finally let the hive out of the jar. It is a concept no more, and will roll into showrooms in the coming months.
Tym’ Electric Scooters Make Their Debut In The European Market
Electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles are fast becoming a facet of everyday life, especially in Asia and Europe. More and more each day, people are using more of these lightweight two-wheelers than their cars, especially when it comes to solo commutes, recreational trips, and shuttling about for light errands. Indeed, more and more of these two-wheelers are popping up left and right, with the newest of which being Tym’.
BMW Europe Recalls CE-04 E-Scooter Due To Faulty Horn Bracket
The CE-04 electric scooter is one advanced machine, and BMW wants you to know that. If the 8.9 kWh battery pack, 31 kW (42 horsepower) maximum output, and a one-hour-and-40-minute quick charging option aren’t enough to convince you, the futuristic design should seal the deal. Despite those advanced features, BMW Europe is recalling the CE-04 for a potentially dangerous steering issue.
Rev’It! Releases The Component H2O Pants As Wet Weather Approaches
Motorcycle gear manufacturers have no shortage of weather- and abrasion-resistant materials at their disposal. From Aramid to Kevlar to Gore-Tex, moto jacket and trousers descriptions frequently offer a laundry list of advanced fabrics. Rev’It!’s new Component H2O pants are no different, and the weather-proof and protective pantlones put those features to good use.
Suzuki Brings Address 125, Avenis 125, And Burgman Street 125EX To Intermot
If you’re in the market for a new 125cc scooter in Europe, Suzuki just introduced three of them at Intermot 2022. The Address 125, Avenis 125, and Burgman Street 125EX all come packed with the features that most commuters look for in a solid everyday ride. Each one boasts slightly different styling, calibrated to fit a range of personal style concepts for individual riders.
Check Out Top-Block’s Urban Accessories For The BMW CE-04
The BMW CE-04 is BMW’s latest and greatest all-electric innovation, and is aimed squarely at urban city dwellers looking for a fresh, emission-free way of getting around town. That being said, as much as it is stylish, it must also be able to withstand the rigors of everyday city life. Clearly, its eye-catching design and cutting-edge technology makes it stand out from the crowd, especially when parked alongside other, more commonplace scooters.
