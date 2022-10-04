ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wayland Baptist University receives funding for Hispanic student support

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University has been awarded $3 million to enhance its Hispanic student support. The Title V grant is a part of the Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Joshua Mora is the Joachim-Endowed Professor of Spanish at Wayland Baptist. He said they felt...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Online test for National Depression Screening Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in this country. it affects at least 21 million adults. The numbers are slightly higher among women than men and most prevalent between the ages of 18 and 25. All that comes from the National Institute...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hub City Access to host annual gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On October 15, 2022, Hub City Access, a collaboration of the Lester E. Wolcott Foundation and LIFE Inc., will be celebrating its annual Focus on Access Gala at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Activities will include dinner, casino games, musical entertainment, awards ceremony, live auction, and silent auction. Tickets are $25 for Consumers, $45 for Non-Consumers, and $150 for Reserved Seating. Tickets and Table Sponsorships can be purchased:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix Partner to Bring Cyber Security Awareness to Lubbock Businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix are teaming up on October 12 to provide business leaders with practical training in cloud computing safety and cyber security best practices. This free half-day, in-person event will provide best practices to implement in any organization with employees who conduct business digitally.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Texas athletes celebrate faith at FCA ‘Fields of Faith’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its “Fields of Faith” event in Lubbock on Wednesday . The annual event is intended to solidify the faith of middle and high school athletes across West Texas. “Maybe through an event like this they have an opportunity...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Alliance Credit Union collecting donations for people impacted by Boulders Apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union is accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the fire at the Boulders Apartment Complex. The Alliance Credit Union Foundation has partnered with Alliance Home Loan Center and contributed $2,500 to kick off the donation. The money collected will provide the victims of the fire with critical necessities. All proceeds will be sent directly to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

FAA conducts full-scale plane crash simulation at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is assessing the results of the full-scale crisis exercise conducted at the airport on Wednesday morning. The four-hour simulation gave first responders and city agencies a chance to work together and test out new technology. Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shawn Fogerson...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX

