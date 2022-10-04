Read full article on original website
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
Wayland Baptist University receives funding for Hispanic student support
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University has been awarded $3 million to enhance its Hispanic student support. The Title V grant is a part of the Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Joshua Mora is the Joachim-Endowed Professor of Spanish at Wayland Baptist. He said they felt...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
"Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.
Online test for National Depression Screening Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in this country. it affects at least 21 million adults. The numbers are slightly higher among women than men and most prevalent between the ages of 18 and 25. All that comes from the National Institute...
Hub City Access to host annual gala
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On October 15, 2022, Hub City Access, a collaboration of the Lester E. Wolcott Foundation and LIFE Inc., will be celebrating its annual Focus on Access Gala at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Activities will include dinner, casino games, musical entertainment, awards ceremony, live auction, and silent auction. Tickets are $25 for Consumers, $45 for Non-Consumers, and $150 for Reserved Seating. Tickets and Table Sponsorships can be purchased:
Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association prepares opposition to planned student housing development
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tech Terrace - U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association expected to present its opposition to the City of Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday but the developer of a proposed student housing complex removed the zoning case from the agenda, according to the Association. “City staff has conveyed...
Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix Partner to Bring Cyber Security Awareness to Lubbock Businesses
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix are teaming up on October 12 to provide business leaders with practical training in cloud computing safety and cyber security best practices. This free half-day, in-person event will provide best practices to implement in any organization with employees who conduct business digitally.
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
West Texas athletes celebrate faith at FCA ‘Fields of Faith’ event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its “Fields of Faith” event in Lubbock on Wednesday . The annual event is intended to solidify the faith of middle and high school athletes across West Texas. “Maybe through an event like this they have an opportunity...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
Alliance Credit Union collecting donations for people impacted by Boulders Apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union is accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the fire at the Boulders Apartment Complex. The Alliance Credit Union Foundation has partnered with Alliance Home Loan Center and contributed $2,500 to kick off the donation. The money collected will provide the victims of the fire with critical necessities. All proceeds will be sent directly to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
FAA conducts full-scale plane crash simulation at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is assessing the results of the full-scale crisis exercise conducted at the airport on Wednesday morning. The four-hour simulation gave first responders and city agencies a chance to work together and test out new technology. Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shawn Fogerson...
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
