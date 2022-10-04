ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Numerous Mississippi Colleges Having Successful Start

By Blake Levine
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi colleges have had a great start to the football season.

In Division 1 FBS both Ole Miss (9th) and Mississippi State (23rd) are ranked in the top 25.

In the FCS Jackson State is ranked 8th, which is the highest in 25 years.

In Division 2 Delta State is ranked 9th, while there are 3 JUCO ranked in the top 15 at that level.

Belhaven is also 3-1 to start the season.

