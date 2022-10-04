Read full article on original website
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
Wayland Baptist University receives funding for Hispanic student support
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University has been awarded $3 million to enhance its Hispanic student support. The Title V grant is a part of the Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Joshua Mora is the Joachim-Endowed Professor of Spanish at Wayland Baptist. He said they felt...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
"Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
Online test for national screening day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in this country. It affects at least 21 million adults. The numbers are slightly higher among women than men and the most prevalent between the ages of 18 and 25. All that comes from the National...
Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.
Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association prepares opposition to planned student housing development
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tech Terrace - U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association expected to present its opposition to the City of Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday but the developer of a proposed student housing complex removed the zoning case from the agenda, according to the Association. “City staff has conveyed...
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
Hub City Outreach Center to host Red Ribbon Week & Fall Festival art contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Prevention Resource Center - Region 1 and the Hub City Outreach Center present Red Ribbon Week starting Oct. 23rd. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of health, drug-free youth. All...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Delivering Contraband to Prison via Drone
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Smithville man plead guilty Wednesday to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was charged via criminal complaint in August. Yesterday, he pleaded guilty...
FAA conducts full-scale plane crash simulation at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is assessing the results of the full-scale crisis exercise conducted at the airport on Wednesday morning. The four-hour simulation gave first responders and city agencies a chance to work together and test out new technology. Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shawn Fogerson...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets. The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m. By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one...
Project making major improvements to 114th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a project that will make major improvements to 114th Street, from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue, in Lubbock. The $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two-lane roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare.
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
