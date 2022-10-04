ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders rule out WR Jahan Dotson vs. Titans, TE Logan Thomas questionable

Jahan Dotson ruled out vs. Titans, Logan Thomas questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders will be without standout rookie Jahan Dotson for this Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Friday. Dotson, who leads the Commanders with four receiving touchdowns, injured his...
Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver.
Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season

PITTSBURGH (1-3) at BUFFALO (3-1) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bills by 14, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 1-2-1; Buffalo 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 17-11. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bills 23-16 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Jets 24-20;...
Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member...
Buccaneers host Falcons, looking to end 2-game home skid

ATLANTA (2-2) at TAMPA BAY (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 9½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 4-0, Buccaneers 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Buccaneers lead 29-28. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Falcons 30-17, Dec. 5, 2021, at Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons beat Browns 23-20;...
Jets’ Duane Brown says he feels ‘good to go’ vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp, but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR.
Johnny Davis juggling being new father and first NBA camp

WASHINGTON — You wouldn’t know it by Johnny Davis’ calm and soft-spoken demeanor, but the 20-year-old is currently going through an experience few have ever experienced before. He’s in his first NBA training camp as a rookie. He’s also adjusting to life as a parent, as his...
Baseball Glance

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis...
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The...
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Altuve, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Giménez, Cleveland, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette,...
Plesac in Cleveland’s bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the...
