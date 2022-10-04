Police: Man recovering from shooting in north Wichita

A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot. It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of north Pine crest, near 13th and Oliver.

Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

Police say the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

This was not a random incident, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.