ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#English#Crown
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles

Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Fox News

Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says

King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy