ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

'They have a blast': Special Kids Day lights up Fall Festival after 3-year absence

By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oX42N_0iMAuBco00

EVANSVILLE – This, Jon Yeager said, is one of the coolest parts of the Fall Festival.

Yeager started his day early Tuesday morning, working as chairman of Special Kids Day: the time where the festival is set aside for kids who may not normally attend due to special needs or sensory issues. After a pause during the pandemic, it was the first time the event had been held since 2019.

Yeager's first task of the day was getting volunteers excited as the waited for the kids to arrive on West Franklin Street by bus.

"It gets the kids time at the festival where it's all to themselves," he said. "This gives them that opportunity to ride all these rides and not be overwhelmed by the crowds. They have a blast with a big smile on their face."

At 9:05 a.m., buses started rolling into the festival grounds. The guests of honor poured out, greeted by volunteers from USI Baseball, the West Side Nut Club and others who waited to be paired up with a bus to provide assistance to their "buddies."

Amber Montgomery, 14, was one of the kids in attendance. She sat with her mother, Katie Flick, as she saw other past teachers and classmates that she no longer sees on a daily basis.

"She just loves seeing all of the kids," Flick said.

Montgomery has been attending for years and always has a great time. While she didn't ride many of the open rides, she was able to enjoy her favorite: the bumper cars.

"That's another great thing about this is there's tons of people to help and everyone understands if it takes us a little longer to get on or off," said Flick, who carried Amber on her back after they finished on the bumper cars with the assistance of volunteers who swarmed if anything went wrong.

The first Special Kids Day was held in 1989 and has grown to include hundreds of students from Vanderburgh County and other surrounding counties. There are now more rides and games and, most importantly at the Fall Festival, even more food.

After the kids got done or needed a break from the fun, volunteers from Harrison, Mater Dei, and other area schools helped by handing out ice cream and food. They also washed trays to help with the lunch service provided by the Nut Club.

Ron Kempf, the day's co-chairman, stood in the lunch room looking around all the kids and volunteers as they assisted with feeding the kids.

"I think it's important for the volunteers to see what these children go through everyday. And it's very rewarding," he said.

His youngest, Oliver was diagnosed with autism, so for him, this event hits home. When he's not working it, he brings his family down to the festival so they can enjoy the local tradition.

For Oliver, if any prize has anything to do with PJ Masks, he's going for it, his father said.

"It's very heartwarming."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Church spends over 40 years making ‘monster ears’ at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been making monster ears on Franklin Street for over 40 years, so if you like supporting local youth groups, and if you don’t mind a little bit of fried, sugary goodness, this might be one to visit.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Building Blocks enjoys first Fall Fest experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With 101 years in the books, there is a lot of tradition in the Fall Festival. But there are also those celebrating their first time on West Franklin Street. Building Blocks in Evansville, who recently changed its name, say the Fall Festival is the perfect place to get their name out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive

A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Fall Festival#Lights Up#Special Kids Day#Usi Baseball
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New booths set up this year at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
evansvilleliving.com

Fall Fest Firsts

I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Coolest Air of the Season So Far on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 48-51. Sunrise 6:51. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool with Highs 64-72 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20 FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Chilly with Lows 39-41. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly with Highs 59-63. Winds NW 5-10 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy