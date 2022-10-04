ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Election results in for Centreville Town Council — Worth and Beauchamp to take office

By By MEGAN LOOCK
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJt7B_0iMAu9wb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVUlL_0iMAu9wb00

CENTREVILLE — A near record turnout of voters looking to elect two members to the Centreville Town Council ended with Dan Worth and Jim Beauchamp declaring victory. Worth received 345 votes and Beauchamp 263 to incumbent Jeff Kiel’s 250 votes and former council member Tim McCluskey’s 204 votes.

Comments / 1

Related
WBOC

Wicomico County Council Votes to Limit Poultry Waste Tanks

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to limit future dissolved air floatation tanks in the county, also known as DAF tanks. There is one in Hebron where poultry farmers can dispose of their waste. While this tank was legally put in place, neighbors living near by say the smell has severely impacted their quality of life. For years, neighbors have been pushing the county council to do something, or at least limit any future tanks in the county.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Centreville, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Cape Gazette

Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats

Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#Politics Local#Election Local#Beauchamp 263
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bay Net

Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD
CBS News

'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day

GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like

SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
SALISBURY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy