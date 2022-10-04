Election results in for Centreville Town Council — Worth and Beauchamp to take office

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to limit future dissolved air floatation tanks in the county, also known as DAF tanks. There is one in Hebron where poultry farmers can dispose of their waste. While this tank was legally put in place, neighbors living near by say the smell has severely impacted their quality of life. For years, neighbors have been pushing the county council to do something, or at least limit any future tanks in the county.

