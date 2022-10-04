Election results in for Centreville Town Council — Worth and Beauchamp to take office

Related
WMDT.com
Del. Democrats urge candidates not to ride in carriages at Return Day over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Democratic Party is urging its elected officials not to ride in the carriages at this year’s Return Day in Georgetown. The move by party officials comes amid ongoing controversy over the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Museum, which provides some of the carriages used in the event’s parade.
WBOC
Wicomico County Council Votes to Limit Poultry Waste Tanks
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to limit future dissolved air floatation tanks in the county, also known as DAF tanks. There is one in Hebron where poultry farmers can dispose of their waste. While this tank was legally put in place, neighbors living near by say the smell has severely impacted their quality of life. For years, neighbors have been pushing the county council to do something, or at least limit any future tanks in the county.
foxbaltimore.com
We asked city council about clearing corners of squeegee kids. Here's what they said
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member demands answers from FOX45 News, instead of offering solutions and answers to our questions about squeegee kids. The issue, reignited after a Baltimore man faces attempted murder charges, accused of a revenge shooting of two squeegee workers. We caught up with...
foxbaltimore.com
Water bills were paid 'out of an abundance of caution' says Wes Moore's campaign
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A spokesperson for Democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore's campaign says the over $21,000 in water bills has been paid on his multi-million dollar home "out of an abundance of caution." The statement was released late Wednesday night by Brian Adam Jones, the spokesperson for Moore's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Cape Gazette
Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats
Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Ice Rink in Talbot County Loses Its Ice
The Talbot County Community Center in Easton has an ice rink. The piping underneath to keep the ice cold sprung a leak and has failed.
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
Nottingham MD
MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day
GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
WMDT.com
Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like
SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
Anne Arundel County claims to have found partial solution to school bus shortage
Beginning October 17, some buses will provide either morning transportation to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 1