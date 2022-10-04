ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington City Council drops speed zone restrictions for ATVs, UTVs and golf carts

By Michaele Niehaus, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
The Burlington City Council on Monday approved the first reading of changes to city code that will allow the use of golf carts, all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles on city streets at speeds no greater than 35 mph regardless of posted speed limits.

Pending either the approval of a second and third reading or the approval of a second reading and waiving of a third reading, drivers of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts will be permitted on all city streets with the exception of U.S. 61, which includes Roosevelt Avenue aside from crossing it, and U.S. 34. This is because state law enacted in July prohibits the use of those vehicles from four-lane and interstate roads.

"ATVs, UTVs and golf carts shall not be operated at a speed exceeding 35 mph on any street or roadway within the city," the ordinance states.

Burlington City Manager Chad Bird pointed out that the wording differs from language previously discussed by the council that would have prohibited the use of the vehicles on streets or roadways whose posted speed limits exceed 35 mph.

"There was conversation about limiting these vehicles to streets posted at 35 miles per hour or below, but that sentence really does say something different," Bird said. "It would imply that if there was a street in the city that has a posted speed limit of 40 mph, these vehicles can operate on it but must stay below 35 mph, and that’s different than being restricted to streets posted at 35 mph or below."

Jack Dahlsten, who helped organize Des Moines County's ATV/UTV ordinance that was adopted in 2018, urged the council to keep the wording of the ordinance as it was presented to make things less confusing for law enforcement and drivers of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts.

"I'm asking you guys to ... get uniformed here," Dahlsten said. "You should just stick with the state law."

He also pointed out that disallowing the vehicles from roads with speed limits in excess of 35 mph would prevent them from being able to travel on Bluff Road, which has about a half-mile stretch with a 40 mph speed limit.

Bluff Road is heavily traveled by those going from Des Moines County 99 to the downtown area and vice versa, Dahlsten pointed out, noting that not being able to travel the length of that roadway would put him and other ATV, UTV and golf cart operators closer to businesses in Mediapolis than in downtown Burlington. He pointed specifically to the Dairy Queen on Burlington's Main Street and an ice cream shop in Mediapolis.

The idea of losing business was enough for councilman Robert Critser.

"I want this gentleman to buy ice cream here," he said while speaking in favor of city code mirroring the state law.

The council also briefly discussed the possibility of changing the speed limit along Bluff Road to 35 mph to accommodate ATVs, UTVs and golf carts.

"There's two ways we could do it," Mayor Jon Billups said. "You could change the limit on Bluff Road to 35 or you could change the ordinance to mirror the state. My personal preference is that we would mirror the state code as much as possible and go from there, because that way, the state and county and Burlington are all the same."

Councilwoman Lynda Murray said she would be in favor of doing both.

"I’m OK with mirroring the state code, and I’m not opposed to reducing the rate there on Bluff Road to 35 because the traffic just blasts through there and it is so loud and it echoes up there," she said.

Bird, however, said the speed limit there is a separate issue and that a traffic study would be needed before he would recommend changing it.

Nick MacGregor, assistant city manager to public works, said there are other 40 mph road segments in Burlington, and restricting access of those roadways by ATVs, UTVs and golf carts could be unnecessarily complicated.

Others who spoke during the public hearing voiced their support for the council's efforts in crafting the ordinance.

"Thank you on behalf of the golf cart owners," said K.C. Fleming. "I’m somebody who bought a golf cart with all the stuff — tail lights, head lights, seatbelts, rearview mirrors. I sent photos to you guys earlier and I appreciate you guys going about this the right way. I know a lot of people, at least on the north side of town on the golf cart side of things will be very happy."

Jake Huebner, one of a group of community members and UTV enthusiasts who has been working with the city and police department for several months to get the ordinance going, also expressed his gratitude.

"I think we’ve got a great ordinance and it’s going to do a lot of good things for the city, get some business in here, get some things going," he said.

While the ordinance takes on slightly looser regulations in terms of which streets ATVs, UTVs and golf carts can travel on, there are still plenty of rules to follow:

  • Golf carts must be equipped with at least a mounted bicycle safety flag or slow-moving vehicle sign
  • ATVs, UTVs and golf carts must have adequate brakes, headlights from sunset to sunrise, tail lights, brake lights, rearview mirrors, and a muffler system limiting engine noise to no more than 86 decibels or the original manufacturer's equipment;
  • UTVs must have safety belts;
  • They may be operated only by those 18 and older with a valid driver's license;
  • Persons who operate must register the ATV/UTV with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or a similar entity in another state;
  • Operators must provide proof of ownership including but not limited to such as bill of sale, Iowa DNR registration or registration from a similar entity with another state, proof of liability insurance with minimum coverages as provided by Iowa Code 321.20(b);
  • No ATVs, UTVs or golf carts shall be operated or parked on city sidewalks, trails or other city land unless clearly marked for ATV, UTV or golf cart use.

ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspects – 1 with meth – tried to siphon gas from Cadillac

A 27-year-old McCausland man and a 30-year-old Davenport woman face felony charges after police say suspects drilled a hole in a Cadillac Escalade to siphon gas from it. Bradley Dove faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Brianna Moss of...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence

Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WALCOTT, IA
