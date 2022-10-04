ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnderTow to offer immersive experience at Gilbert's Epicenter

UnderTow anticipates opening Oct. 11 at 3150 E. Ray Road, Ste. 184, in the Agritopia neighborhood's Epicenter. This is the second location of the immersive-experience bar that has décor and sound effects to give customers the experience of being in a boat. Guests embark on a 90-minute journey in the belly of a spice trader’s turn-of-the-century Clipper ship, following the adventures of Captain John Mallory and his crew. The bar has a craft cocktail menu that is tiki-inspired.Ribbon cutting will be at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 , and customers with reservations can come in at 4 p.m. 602-818-7424. https://drinkundertow.com

