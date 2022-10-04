Red Raiders take 2nd place at Ben Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH — The Texas Tech men's golf team finished second in a loaded field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, boosted by final-round 67s from Tyran Snyders and Matthew Comegys and top-10 finishes from Calum Scott and Ludvig Aberg.

Scott (68-69-70) and Aberg (69-67-71) tied for eighth. Snyders (71-72-67) tied for 19th and Comegys (77-70-67) cracked the top 40. Jack Wall (73-76-77) rounded out the Red Raiders' lineup.

Ten of the nation's top 20 teams, including six of the top 10 played the 54-hole event that concluded Tuesday at Colonial Country Club. No. 20 North Carolina won the tournament with a cumulative score of 15 under par, followed by No. 6 Texas Tech at 6-under, Pepperdine and No. 5 Arizona State at 5-under and No. 1 Vanderbilt at 1-under.

No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Stanford and Texas rounded out the top eight in the 16-team field, and No. 14 Florida, Oregon and TCU tied for ninth.

TCU's Gustav Frimodt (71-66-65) was the tournament medalist at 8-under, one stroke better than Pepperdine's William Mouw (66-70-67). Two strokes back at 6-under were Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent (72-66-66), Texas' Christiaan Maas (70-67-67) and North Carolina's Austin Greaser (70-66-68).

LCU men's golf

AMARILLO — Lubbock Christian University finished 16th out of 17 teams in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational that concluded Monday at Amarillo Country Club.

The Chaparrals were led by Braxton Floyd (74-72-71), who tied for 50th at 7 over par, and Hayden Bowman (69-75-74), who tied for 56th at 8-over. Also playing for LCU were Jackson Comer (78-78-72), Jake Bowen (76-77-76) and Tiaan De Jager (82-74-76).

Oklahoma Christian won the tournament by six strokes over Midwestern State and by 11 over Western New Mexico.

LCU volleyball

Lubbock Christian University will complete a string of four consecutive home matches when the Lady Chaps host Texas Woman's at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lone Star Conference action at the Rip Griffin Center.

LCU (7-11, 3-4) played three home matches in four days last week, beating Midwestern State and St. Edward's and losing to St. Mary's. Texas Woman's (11-6, 2-3) snapped a three-match conference losing streak last Wednesday by winning a five-set match at Eastern New Mexico.

Lily Bickley, Sage Chain, Kiana Fallaha and Aaliyah Gray are leading the Lady Chaps' attack in kills with 148, 144, 135 and 130, respectively. Kayton Genenbacher has 657 assists, and Kendall Mahaney has 298 digs.

Kaia Saylor and Tori Woods lead Texas Women's with 171 and 170 kills, respectively.

LCU men's soccer

Lubbock Christian University plays the first of back-to-back matches against ranked opponents when Chaparrals host No. 16 Oklahoma Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LCU soccer and track facility.

LCU (3-4-3, 0-0-1) opened Lone Star Conference play with a 1-1 draw Saturday at West Texas A&M. Oklahoma Christian (7-1-2, 1-0) opened with a 2-1 victory against then-No. 3 Midwestern State. Midwestern (6-1-2, 0-1), now No. 8, hosts LCU at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Chaps' top weapons include Tariq Bakkali (three goals, four assists, 11 points) and Jordan Jayapuram (2-2-6). Goalkeeper Tom Miles has two shutouts and a goals-against average of 1.00.