Kansas Jayhawks solidly in updated bowl predictions

By Andy Mitts
 3 days ago

With it seemingly only a matter of when they become eligible for a bowl game, the Jayhawks are being projected to a wide variety of places.

Now THIS is something that we aren't used to seeing: The Kansas Jayhawks being projected to make it to a bowl game. But with the Jayhawks beating the Duke Blue Devils to go to 4-0, it's getting harder to ignore that Kansas likely will be playing in December for the first time since 2008.

But while everyone agrees that the Jayhawks are expected to go to a bowl game, no one seems to agree on where exactly Kansas is headed during the postseason. So let's take a look at where people think that you might be looking to buy tickets during the holiday season.

The first one is the heavy hitter, but the rest aren't too bad themselves.

Sports Illustrated

I thought maybe this projection would be updated after the close call that Kansas had, but it looks like he REALLY believes it. I'm not complaining.

Richard Johnson


Bowl Selection: Allstate Sugar Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: December 31st at 11am on ESPN
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

ESPN

ESPN's projections include picks by two college football reporters:

Mark Schlabach


Bowl Selection: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs UCF Knights
Date: December 22nd at 6:30pm on ESPN
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Kyle Bonagura

Bowl Selection: Valero Alamo Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Utah Utes
Date: December 29th at 8pm on ESPN
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

CBS

CBS has a single bowl expert making their predictions

Jerry Palm

Bowl Selection: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs UCF Knights
Date: December 27th on ESPN
Location: Gerald J Ford Stadium (Dallas, TX)

USA Today

These picks seem to be in line with most of the other ones above.

Erick Smith

Bowl Selection: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Washington State
Date: December 27th on ESPN
Location: Gerald J Ford Stadium (Dallas, TX)

College Football News

I'm not really sure how to reconcile this projection with this tweet:

Pete Fiutak

Bowl Selection: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs UTSA Roadrunners
Date: December 22nd at 6:30pm on ESPN
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Bowl Selection: Frisco Football Classic
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs San Jose State Spartans
Date: December 23rd
Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

Action Network

These projections are provided by "America's College Football Insider"

Brett McMurphy

Bowl Selection: TaxAct Texas Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas A&M Aggies
Date: December 28th at 8pm on ESPN
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Sporting News

Another set of projections that have the Jayhawks facing off against an SEC team. Same opponent but a different venue.

Bill Bender

Bowl Selection: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas A&M Aggies
Date: December 28th at 4:30pm on ESPN
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN)

247Sports

The Jayhawks got talked up quite a bit in this introduction, but the projection didn't live up to the hype.

Brad Crawford

Bowl Selection: TaxAct Texas Bowl
Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas A&M Aggies
Date: December 28th at 8pm on ESPN
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

