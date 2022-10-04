Read full article on original website
A Series of Unfortunate Decisions
The Cardinals absolutely crumbled in the ninth inning yesterday. There’s no other way to explain how they went from up two with two outs to go for a win, to down four and having to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Closer Ryan Helsley, who was called upon to record a five-out save, suddenly lost his command, and their Gold Glove infielders missed plays they almost always make—the worst of which came when Nolan Arenado, the best defensive third baseman I’ve ever seen, whiffed on a routine bouncing ball that should’ve been an inning-ending double play.
Bohm’s RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How the Phillies Have Come
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some terrible experiences getting hit by pitches this year. On May 31, Jean Segura broke his finger after it was hit by a fastball on a bunt attempt. Less than a month later, Bryce Harper broke his thumb after getting beaned by Blake Snell. Both players missed significant time on the IL.
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders
Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays
Well, that was a fun one! It's always a pretty good feeling going into game two of a playoff series with a lead and a win over your opponent's best pitcher. But looking back now that we've had time to let the excitement settle in, just did the Guardians manage to take game one of this series?
McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two
A pitcher's first postseason start is always going to be memorable. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how the game goes. Triston McKenzie's first playoff start will certainly be remembered for all of the good reasons after he shut down the Rays. McKenzie's performance...
Mariners win — dominant performance from pitcher Luis Castillo keys victory over Blue Jays
The Mariners secured their first postseason win in more than two decades Friday in Toronto. Seattle scored three runs in the top of the first, and added another in the fifth in an eventual 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays in the first game of the best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre.
Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
