ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXmv7_0iMAt4ZB00

Protestors gather at the Historic Florida Capitol building following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion protections under Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.

The guidance , which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and universities receive, comes as several states have moved to ban or greatly limit abortion. The federal insistence on compliance with the Title IX regulations appears to be in conflict with some state policies.

The University of Idaho, for example, issued a memo last month telling its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling or contraception in order to comply with a state law.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris singled out the University of Idaho during a public meeting of the White House Reproductive Rights Task Force on Tuesday.

“They told university staff they could get in trouble just for talking or telling students about birth control,” Biden said, referencing the memo. “Folks, what century are we in?”

Idaho is among the 13 states where nearly all abortions are illegal following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that removed the nationwide right to an abortion, according to the reproductive rights policy research organization Guttmacher Institute .

The Idaho Supreme Court convenes on Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws.

The federal high court ruling “has sown fear and confusion on our college campuses,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said at the task force meeting.

Tuesday’s guidance was intended “to remind schools of their obligations under Title IX,” he added.

The department’s civil rights office determined in June that a Utah community college violated Title IX by not making accommodations for a pregnant student and encouraging the student to drop a course because she was pregnant.

The University of Idaho memo said university employees could not provide patients with birth control or emergency contraception. The document referenced a 2021 law that bans public funding to “procure, counsel in favor, refer to or perform an abortion.”

Standard birth control can still be dispensed at student health facilities, whose workers are not employed by the university, according to the memo.

A spokeswoman for the university did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the Education Department guidance and Biden and Harris’ remarks.

Abortion bans have affected other health services, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday. Women have been denied prescriptions to treat miscarriage or conditions like arthritis and there are “threats to contraception,” including for college students, Jean-Pierre said.

Harris noted that 19th-century laws banning abortion in Arizona and Wisconsin have recently gone into effect.

Doctors testify

The White House task force outlined some dire consequences of state abortion bans.

In Wisconsin, the abortion ban is sending some patients to Minnesota and Illinois and leaving many who need care without access, Dr. Kristin Lyerly, a Green Bay OB-GYN, said.

And it’s had a chilling effect on abortion providers, who can now only perform an abortion when the mother’s life is at risk. But even the judgment required in that decision could scare doctors from performing a medically necessary procedure, she said.

“Pregnant people don’t have a warning light that comes on when they’ve crossed that threshold,” she said. “In places like Sheboygan County, where the district attorney has specifically said that he will prosecute physicians, can I count on him to trust my clinical judgment?”

Georgia OB-GYN Dr. Nisha Verma told the task force that she’s had to turn away patients with high-risk pregnancies or fetal abnormalities since that state’s six-week ban went into effect.

“Imagine looking someone in the eye and saying, ‘I have all the skills and the tools to help you. But our state’s politicians have told me I can’t,’” she said.

Appeal to Congress

Biden, Harris and Jean-Pierre all urged Congress to pass a law codifying a nationwide right to abortion.

“If there were a national law that was passed in the United States Congress to protect reproductive care, so-called (state) leaders could not ban abortion,” Harris said. “They could not criminalize providers. They could not limit access to contraception.”

Biden added that congressional Republicans would seek a nationwide abortion ban, alluding to South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill introduced last month to enact such a ban.

The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of a program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people forprior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He will also direct U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faced the toughest challenge of his candidacy so far Tuesday as twin scandals rocked his bid to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Late Monday night, the Daily Beast published a report alleging that Walker encouraged a former girlfriend to get an abortion and wrote a check to pay for the procedure. […] The post Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Florida Phoenix

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IDAHO STATE
Florida Phoenix

A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: Craig Pittman filed this column early Wednesday afternoon, before Ian made landfall. By the time you read this, we will know where Hurricane Ian made landfall, and how much destruction it caused. We’ll know how high its winds were and how much storm surge it pushed ashore. We will begin to count the number […] The post A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

National Hurricane Center: Keep watch on new storm that could hit FL as hurricane

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: Gov. DeSantis has issued an emergency order for 24 counties in response to the tropical system threatening Florida next week. “This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated […] The post National Hurricane Center: Keep watch on new storm that could hit FL as hurricane appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nebraska AG joins five others in suing the Biden administration to stop student debt cancellation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times OMAHA —  College borrowers banking on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt hit a potential snag Thursday, when Nebraska and five other states filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s authority to do so. Theirs is the second major lawsuit filed by conservatives trying to stop the […] The post Nebraska AG joins five others in suing the Biden administration to stop student debt cancellation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Florida Phoenix

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ALABAMA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IDAHO STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion—collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The U S Supreme Court#The University Of Idaho
Florida Phoenix

Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENVIRONMENT
Florida Phoenix

Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: This story has been updated to report that President Biden has signed the legislation. WASHINGTON — U.S. House members, mostly along party lines, cleared a spending package Friday that would bolster funding for natural disaster response, though with Hurricane Ian still battering the Southeast, lawmakers will likely need to approve another aid bill later […] The post Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

‘Abortion absolutely is healthcare’: U.S. House panel told as GOP pursues nationwide ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A nationwide abortion ban would widen disparities in healthcare and drive up the maternal mortality rate, particularly among Black women, physicians and advocates told a U.S. House panel on Thursday. “Women’s progress has always been inextricably linked with the ability to control our own bodies,” Jocelyn Frye, the president of the National Partnership for Women […] The post ‘Abortion absolutely is healthcare’: U.S. House panel told as GOP pursues nationwide ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. […] The post Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
INDIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections. “How on earth can this be happening in America? […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy