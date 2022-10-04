Firefighters have to work shifts in order to ensure there is always a team on duty that can respond to a call-out. But shift work comes with its down side. It has been linked to a number of negative outcomes in terms of health, such as higher rates of diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and other cardiometabolic diseases. Firefighters have to expose themselves to these risks as part of their job, along with the dangers of tackling raging fires and rescuing people from the flames. And yet very little research has been done to identify ways in which these risks can be mitigated.

