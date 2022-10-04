Read full article on original website
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
Petting Dogs Gives Your Brain A Similar Workout To Socializing
Therapy dogs are a tool being used to help people with a variety of conditions, but why is it that some quality time with a heckin’ good boy is enough to make some of us feel better? Neuroscience research has uncovered one possible explanation as it found that petting a dog activates an area of our brain associated with socializing in a way that stroking a stuffed toy cannot.
If You Don’t Exercise, You’re Screwing Over Your Grandchildren
According to a study published in Molecular Metabolism, the exercise you accomplish today could pay dividends for future generations, effectively strengthening the cells of your children and grandchildren. It’s the latest entry in a field of research known as “developmental programming,” which was defined in 2016 in the journal Obesity...
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
Your medicine works better if you BELIEVE it will, study finds
Drugs work better if you expect them to, a study suggests. Patients with appendicitis who believed antibiotics would help were 'substantially' more likely to see symptoms improve. Researchers at the University of Washington said it revealed the powers of the mind and the placebo effect. This is the idea that...
Why innovation is important in education?
Life without innovation is quite unimaginable I must say. It is the gift of innovation that today you can read this blog from your own gadget by the best Essay Writers without having to spend any money! So, if you want to know how innovation can help your educational journey prosper and why is it so important, get your reading glasses on and read ahead!
Stuck with Assignment Writing Try These Tips!
Students face many kinds of problems in the assignment writing method. In this method, the section that they locate an awful lot even though is writing and regularly get stuck while writing their numerous assignments. However, it’s for something that isn’t always a big worry and you could get higher...
How Taking Tylenol During Pregnancy May Affect Child's Attention, Sleep
Researchers say a child whose mother took acetaminophen while pregnant may have a higher risk of sleep difficulties and attention issues. Researchers say their study is important because acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, is a common medication prescribed during pregnancy. Experts, however, said there are times when a...
First I Got Cancer—Then Came the Hard Part
I turned 56 in July. It’s the same age my mother was when she died of breast cancer. I always knew that this birthday would be difficult—surfacing many memories, good and bad. I fully expected this moment to raise unanswerable questions: How much time will I have? Have I done enough with my life? Had I accomplished all the things my mother never got to do? But I expected to reach this emotional and psychological milestone healthy. It’s jarring that just two months before my birthday, I found out I had cancer myself.
The Importance of Oral Care in the Hospitalized Older Adult
Specializes in Community Health, Care Coordination and Geriatrics. Has 35 years experience. Indeed, we can’t deny that we work with reduced staff in high acuity settings in our current health care environment. These workload pressures cause us to prioritize elements of care. But should we dismiss the significance of oral care? Perhaps if we truly understand the implications of the lack of oral assessment and care, we may reconsider our prioritization.
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Exercise can help relieve stress and anxiety, but should you exercise before you sleep?
8 Behaviors to Avoid When Socializing with Recovering Individuals
Socializing is an important part of life. It allows us to connect with others, share common interests, and build relationships. However, socializing with individuals who are in recovery can sometimes be a challenge. Here are eight behaviors to avoid when socializing with recovering individuals. 1. Avoid Talking About Drinking or...
Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep
Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
Dietary changes can improve the health of shift workers
Firefighters have to work shifts in order to ensure there is always a team on duty that can respond to a call-out. But shift work comes with its down side. It has been linked to a number of negative outcomes in terms of health, such as higher rates of diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and other cardiometabolic diseases. Firefighters have to expose themselves to these risks as part of their job, along with the dangers of tackling raging fires and rescuing people from the flames. And yet very little research has been done to identify ways in which these risks can be mitigated.
Kids With Head Lice Don't Need To Miss School, AAP Stresses In Updated Guidelines
Now that kids are back in the classroom, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued new guidelines just in time for lice outbreaks in school. The new report dispelled some myths about transmission and clarified the ways that lice actually spreads from head to head. It discussed treatments, but also focused on the psychological stresses that can affect kids who are quarantined. According to the experts, forcing students with head lice to stay home may actually be worse for them.
Why robotic joint surgery is not a ‘penicillin moment’ in orthopaedics
“Just so you know, money is not an issue. Should I have the better robotic knee or settle for the regular operation?”. So said my friend’s mother when she could no longer hike – and her words made my ears prick for two reasons. I had never heard the first assertion in my modest Indian upbringing where value for money ruled. But more importantly, my own mother, of a similar age, was scheduled for a knee replacement and her surgeon hadn’t even mentioned a robot.
