Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Police seeking man they say stole $30K worth of items
Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man arrested after punching undercover Fort Collins detective
A Loveland man was arrested one week after he allegedly punched an undercover Fort Collins detective, rendering him unconscious. Formal charges against 35-year-old Quentin Wallace are pending. Investigators said they have no evidence that Wallace knew the man he was punching was an undercover detective. The detective remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested
A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Identity released by Denver medical examiner of person presumed killed by Aurora police
The Denver medical examiner on Thursday released the name of the person who died following a car chase and shooting involving Aurora police officers last Saturday near DIA. Abel Yohannes, 30, died from the shooting on East 75th Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office, which pronounced the death a homicide.
City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora
A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man arrested for stealing Boulder fire truck
A man is arrested after police said he stole a fire truck in Boulder. Boulder Police handcuffed 28-year-old Kirill Kiefel Sunday morning. They said he stole a fire truck from 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just moments before. Firefighters were out assisting on a medical call when they saw their truck on the streets and jumped into it while it wasn’t moving. They surrounded Kiefel and held him under citizen’s arrest until officers arrived. Kiefel claimed firefighters had asked him to move the truck. He was already wanted on a felony parole violation.
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016
A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
1310kfka.com
Woman struck by train in police custody in Platteville recovering
A woman, who was in police custody when she was struck by a train, is recovering. Denver News 9 reports 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered nine broken ribs and other injuries. She’s been released from the hospital. Rioz-Gonzalez was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton last month when Platteville police left her in their squad car parked on railroad tracks while they searched her vehicle that’s when she was hit by a passing train. Inside her vehicle, officers said they found a gun. She’s yet to be charged in the Fort Lupton case. For the full story, visit https://www.9news.com/
Drivers of Lamborghinis crash in Denver, both face DUI charge
The drivers of two Lamborghinis crashed in Denver on Thursday evening and both were arrested on DUI charges.
Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy
DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley
One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time.
$30K reward increase for information on 2016 shooting
Police are offering a $30,000 reward for assistance in identifying a person wanted in connection to a shooting from 2016.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store
Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
Comments / 1