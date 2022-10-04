ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’

Although it’s only been two preseason games, Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is proving that he’s a team player. After coach Jason Kidd announced on media day that Wood would begin the season by coming off the bench, many wondered how Wood would respond given some of the issues he experienced in Houston last year. So far, Wood is saying all the right things, and his production on the court is backing it up.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?

On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Takeovers: Current and Next Gen

Once again in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the type of build players make will allow them to select a number of different Takeover abilities that can break games wide open once they've built up enough momentum. For those looking to ensure that their MyPlayer is able to live up to the...
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans’ Preseason Opener

After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Lebron James
Person
Byron Scott
Person
Adrian Dantley
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Robin
Tri-City Herald

Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game

The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets

Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113

View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bovada
Tri-City Herald

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning. Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy