Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Workaholic Kobe Bryant’s Influence On His Redeem Teammates
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant was a demented "workaholic" throughout his NBA career, to the point where he claimed to only sleep for three to four hours so that he could maximize his time. View the original article to see embedded media. The "Redeem...
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical
View the original article to see embedded media. Throughout his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been the ultimate competitor. On a recent episode of The Stop, LeBron referenced the LA Clippers in a hilarious hypothetical that involved his mom. Following a discussion about the competitive...
Tri-City Herald
Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’
Although it’s only been two preseason games, Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is proving that he’s a team player. After coach Jason Kidd announced on media day that Wood would begin the season by coming off the bench, many wondered how Wood would respond given some of the issues he experienced in Houston last year. So far, Wood is saying all the right things, and his production on the court is backing it up.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tri-City Herald
Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans’ Preseason Opener
After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
Tri-City Herald
Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Takeovers: Current and Next Gen
Once again in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the type of build players make will allow them to select a number of different Takeover abilities that can break games wide open once they've built up enough momentum. For those looking to ensure that their MyPlayer is able to live up to the...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game
The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
Tri-City Herald
Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets
Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning. Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
Comments / 0