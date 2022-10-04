Read full article on original website
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow’s relationship with its...
Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who held office through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, has campaigned for reelection by pitching himself as the stable option in unstable times. Voters are widely expected to hand Van...
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed...
UK’s Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct
LONDON (AP) — A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over allegations of misconduct. The government said Truss had asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”
Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to serve seven years in prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat and the Southeast Asian nation’s government said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years for...
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens it claims were spying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Thursday published video showing two detained French citizens purportedly confessing to acts of espionage, as Iranian leaders sought to portray ongoing anti-government protests as a foreign plot instead of widespread anger over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the country’s morality police.
