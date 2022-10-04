Parents beam, students perform at Lamb Arts Fest: Messy fingers+creativity=great fun

Authentic Civil War Excavated Relic U.S. Box Plate Recovered at Reams Station on the Petersburg Battlefield in Virginia. A great dug plate For the collector who wants an authentic battlefield ground dug relic. A very nice brown patina. A solid plate from a very historical battlefield. This is an older recovered U.S. box plate. A very historic recovery location and a very nice looking plate. Possible battle damage! Has an old digger tag with exact location! Recovered in Petersburg, Recovered Pre-National Park and is 100% Legal and 100% authentic. Both hooks are intact and it looks great, in good relic condition. This is one of the better early pick-up box plates from an old collection. US plates this nice are very difficult to find and only come from old collections. Battlefield recovered plates with recovery history are getting very hard to find. 100% guaranteed to be authentic Gettysburg Museum certified, museum COA provided. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Scarce! An outstanding US plate. Great History DON’T MISS THIS ONE!

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO