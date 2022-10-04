ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Idaho’s wolf population is holding steady

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say Idaho’s wolf population looks to be holding steady, despite recent changes by lawmakers. According to the Director of Idaho Fish and Game, the preliminary data on wolf deaths this year looks similar to the last three years. He says the state’s wolf population is averaging around 1250, with small fluctuations throughout the year.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
105.5 The Fan

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?

Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
105.5 The Fan

The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
#Potato#Eastern Idaho#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Idaho Falls#Horticulture Educator#Reed Potato Farm#French Fries
KOOL 96.5

Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Idaho’s dismal immunization numbers have fallen even further

Here’s another troubling pandemic surge. Idaho’s school immunization opt-outs rose sharply. Idaho recommends a series of vaccinations from kindergarten through 12th grade. But none of them are required. Parents can ask for an exemption, simply by turning in a note to their child’s school. And this has...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

Welcome to Idaho Fish and Game’s 'State of Deer and Elk'

The State of Deer and Elk is an opportunity for hunters to learn how biologists gather data about these important and iconic animals and use that information to manage healthy, sustainable populations that provide excellent hunting opportunity. Equally important, it’s a way for hunters and others interested in deer and...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Brush Up on Idaho's Trespassing Laws Before you go Hunting or Fishing

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is reminding hunters and anglers to brush up on Idaho's trespass laws and be aware of potential penalties before heading out. Trespassing laws in Idaho changed in 2018, but it remains the responsibility of the hunter or angler to know when they are on public or private property.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho

IDAHO – The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also...
IDAHO STATE

