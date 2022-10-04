Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
25newsnow.com
2 in custody during alleged catalytic converter theft
DOWNS (25 News Now) - Two people were taken into custody during an alleged in-progress theft of a catalytic convertor. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a report of a theft in progress off a church vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Todd Palmer was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
Herald & Review
Decatur police respond to 15-year-old shot in hand
DECATUR — Decatur police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital to a report of a 15-year-old Decatur boy who had been shot in the hand. With information provided by the teen, police investigated the scene of the incident in the 2900 block of North Monroe Street. According to...
Herald & Review
Key toss doesn't save Decatur man from weapons arrest, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who tossed his car keys to a female bystander as he was being arrested and told her to lock his car is now charged with possessing what officers found inside it: an illegally owned handgun. A sworn affidavit said Macon County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
Central Illinois Proud
License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Herald & Review
Murder charges dropped against Decatur man
DECATUR — A Decatur man has been cut loose from a murder charge he said he was innocent of after prosecutors decided their case against him wasn’t strong enough. The case of Brandon D. Pugh, 41, was called Sept. 29 in Macon County Circuit Court where it was announced that murder charges were being dismissed “without prejudice.”
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
Comments / 0