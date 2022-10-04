Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Could Colorado see more mountain snow next week?
Some mountain snow looks likely next week, but the system doesn't look nearly as impactful as it did earlier this week. Meteorologist Chris Bianchi has the details!
See fall colors without traveling over 2 hours from Denver
If you want to go leaf-peeping this weekend, there is still a great opportunity to see beautiful fall colors without having to make a long drive into the mountains.
Denver weather: Cold front to drop temperatures
A cold front Friday is expected to interrupt the stretch of pleasant, mostly sunny weather in Denver this week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Friday could see a high near 55 and increasing cloud cover. Possible showers and thunderstorms are likely to isolate over the higher terrain west of Denver, while frost is possible in areas along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders Friday night.
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling price
(Denver, Colo.) Falling copper prices aren’t deterring thieves from targeting Regional Transportation District rails for the red metal often sold as illicit scrap, disrupting commuters and causing thousands of dollars in damage.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5280.com
Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it
“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
1310kfka.com
Loveland ski resort gets revamp
A Loveland ski resort is getting a major facelift. Denver News 9 reports the Loveland Ski Area is adding a new chairlift and a new lodge. They’ve expanded 14,000 sq. ft. The lodge features a bar, food offerings, and a giant fireplace. The ski resort will also have a ride school, a rental shop, and its own ski patrol. The resort opens for the season this month with snowmaking already underway. Read more about the upgrades at https://www.9news.com/.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
This Colorado town ranks as one of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use
As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer. The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control. In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost
DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost. Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants. Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from,...
Comments / 0