A temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins will likely remain in place for at least this winter. The city has been unsuccessful in its efforts to try to relocate the temporary shelter from 212 Mountain Avenue to 1213 Riverside Avenue due to what they called ongoing impacts to neighbors and businesses, according to a report in the Coloradoan. But the city said funding for renovations to the Vineyard campus property didn’t come together as planned. The shelter staying on Mountain Avenue is pending city council approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO