Sarasota County district officials announce phased reopening of schools

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Schools in Sarasota County are getting geared up to reopen after Hurricane Ian. The school district says it will be taking a phased approach to open campuses back up to students and staff.

“Obviously, we want to open ASAP and as you probably know, north county and south county took different amounts of wind and water. However, all of our schools had water intrusion and damage,” said Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

Currently, four schools still have power outages, including Southside Elementary, Lamarque Elementary, Toledo Blade Elementary and Glenallen Elementary.

The superintendent explained schools in the northern portion of the county will open first, with the remaining south county schools opening one week later.

The following traditional public schools are expected to open Monday, Oct. 10:

Alta Vista Elementary

Ashton Elementary

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

Brentwood Elementary

Emma E. Booker Elementary

Fruitville Elementary

Garden Elementary

Gocio Elementary

Gulf Gate Elementary

Lakeview Elementary

Phillippi Shores Elementary

Southside Elementary

Tatum Ridge Elementary

Taylor Ranch Elementary

Tuttle Elementary

Venice Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

Booker Middle

Brookside Middle

Laurel Nokomis School

McIntosh Middle

Sarasota Middle

Venice Middle

Booker High

Oak Park School

Pine View School

Riverview High

Sarasota High

Suncoast Polytechnical High

Suncoast Technical College – Sarasota Campus

Triad School

Venice High School

The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday, Oct. 17:

Atwater Elementary

Cranberry Elementary

Englewood Elementary

Glenallen Elementary

Lamarque Elementary

Toledo Blade Elementary

Heron Creek Middle

Woodland Middle

North Port High School

Suncoast Technical College – North Port Campus

District officials say those dates could change, but more details are expected to be released at the end of this week.

Venice High School and Tatum Ridge Elementary Schools are still serving as shelters for hundreds of community members who were forced to evacuate, many due to flooding in North Port. The district plans to close those two shelters at the end of the day Friday, to allow time for cleaning ahead of the schools’ reopening.

“I really thought we would have a couple of schools that maybe just had the slab left when you were looking at those winds, so we were incredibly happy about that, but those whose houses are leveled, we are very concerned about those families and those employees that are in that situation and we need to try to help them as much as possible,” said Superintendent Asplen.

Parents can find more details at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.