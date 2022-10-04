Read full article on original website
Kentuckiana companies looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent government report has shown unemployment rates have dropped from 3.7% to 3.5% and seasonal jobs are helping add to this. Even with unemployment at the lowest it's ever been in half a century, the holidays could deliver even better job numbers. Companies like UPS...
'Where is the accountability?' Plant pirates strike Old Louisville porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man spoke out Thursday after plant pirates snatched his flowers from their roots. "I came out in the morning and one of the plants were completely gone," Joshua Wilkes said. Wilkes said all that was left was a trail of dirt. He immediately told his...
wdrb.com
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated. A new life-saving initiative is proving itself...
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The feds are trying to seize a Louisville mosque and health clinic. The government said the buildings were purchased using money stolen from a program to feed kids in Minnesota. Prosecutors said a complex web of groups there bilked the government out of $250 million. If...
FOCUS | Dime-sized device is creating mini-machine guns in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended. According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers were originally responding to a...
4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement
If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Nashville-based coffee shop hiring for new downtown Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coffee scene in downtown Louisville is growing. Nashville-based coffee shop Barista Parlour is opening in downtown Louisville "later this year" according to a Facebook post. This is their first location outside of Tennessee. They will be setting up shop in the historic building at 500...
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Building a 'total loss' following fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the Russell neighborhood. Officials said five crews arrived on scene at the 400 block of Dr. W. J. Hodge St. on Saturday around 5 a.m. to find a vacant two-story residential structure fully involved. LFD...
JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
Norton Healthcare says connectivity issues resolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare was faced computer connectivity issues throughout their systems Wednesday morning, but says the issues have been resolved. Maggie Roetker, the Director of Public Relations for Norton, said the connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack. Roetker...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
