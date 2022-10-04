STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Will Rogers broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era, and the 173 yards were a new high. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.

