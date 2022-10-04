Read full article on original website
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Will Rogers broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era, and the 173 yards were a new high. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.
Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning. Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According...
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
Quinn Ewers, Texas Dismantle Floundering Oklahoma
The Longhorns got their QB back and crushed their rival. Elsewhere, Hendon Hooker added to his Heisman case.
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana 31-10 in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital. Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since 1976-77. Johnson’s big play came after assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter for an undisclosed medical issue. Hart went down unexpectedly after Indiana tied the score at 7. Many Wolverines players dropped to one knee while coach Jim Harbaugh and other assistants watched trainers tend to Michigan’s running game coordinator.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Takeovers: Current and Next Gen
Once again in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the type of build players make will allow them to select a number of different Takeover abilities that can break games wide open once they've built up enough momentum. For those looking to ensure that their MyPlayer is able to live up to the...
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game
The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
