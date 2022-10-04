Read full article on original website
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University is hiring more police officers, emergency communications personnel
Assistant Police Chief Ervin Taylor said the department has 95 sworn officers, but they still need to fill ten positions. He said they are also looking to hire emergency communications officers.
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
A lawsuit against Windsor alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward.
Student brings gun to school at George Wythe in Richmond
Families at George Wythe High School were notified that a student had brought a gun onto the school grounds.
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
foxrichmond.com
Teen arrested at high school after Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy was arrested Thursday at George Wythe High School in connection to a Richmond shooting that left another boy injured on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old had a concealed firearm when he was arrested. On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were...
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
wvtf.org
A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?
This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Chesterfield parents say school bus driver threatened their children with broom
An investigation is underway after parents of Swift Creek Elementary School students say their children were threatened by their bus driver.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University after 2 men open fire on campus
Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University early Thursday morning.
foxrichmond.com
Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigate after parents say a bus driver threatened their kids with a broom. Police said they responded to a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Thursday. “The kids were still shooken up like crying. Still shaken,” Lynn Lewis said. She’s the mother of two kids...
NBC12
Richmond Police to provide update on crime after string of teens shot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a string of teenagers were shot in a matter of weeks, Richmond’s Police Chief will update the public on the current state of crime. In the last three weeks, three teens have been shot in the city. In mid-September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey lost her...
FBI join search for ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ in Chesterfield County
The FBI has joined Chesterfield County Police Department in seeking a suspect wanted for an armed bank robbery in North Chesterfield.
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
Hanover School Board says chairman’s email to Alliance Defending Freedom didn’t violate federal law
The Hanover County School Board does not believe its chairman violated federal law when he shared a student's information with Alliance Defending Freedom using his personal email account.
Man shot in hand and leg, Hopewell Police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor
Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
