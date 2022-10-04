ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
foxrichmond.com

Teen arrested at high school after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy was arrested Thursday at George Wythe High School in connection to a Richmond shooting that left another boy injured on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old had a concealed firearm when he was arrested. On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
wvtf.org

A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?

This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Richmonders Involved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor

Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy