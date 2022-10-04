ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreman, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cass County woman missing since September

ATLANTA, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for a woman from Cass County who has been missing since Sept. 18. According to officials, 64-year-old Kathleen Spanel is nonviolent, very weak and frail, suffers from hallucinations and is often confused. Spanel left home with no money,...
CASS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy