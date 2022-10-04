ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate

(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
IOWA STATE
Baraboo, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Baraboo, WI
Government
City
Baraboo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1

CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone

Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Duey Stroebel
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Roger Roth
Person
Tim Michels
KPVI Newschannel 6

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters to decide slew of races in November

Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Legislature#Election Local#Tax Revenue#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Democratic#Michels Corp#Republicans
KPVI Newschannel 6

'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store

WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
WATERLOO, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement

(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois

(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws

Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
IDAHO STATE

