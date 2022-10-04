Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri state government has more than 7,500 vacancies. Parson pledges to keep raising pay.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s low-paid state workforce is in line for another pay bump, Republican Gov. Mike Parson says. After pushing to get raises inserted in the current state budget, Parson told reporters Wednesday that he will do so again in January when he outlines his proposed spending plan to the Legislature.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1
CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone
Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID worsened food insecurity across the US. Here's how Illinois residents can get help
BELLEVILLE - With 1 in 12 Illinoisans, and 1 in 9 of the state's children, considered food insecure, the worsening of conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic bodes poorly for some of those most at risk of missing a meal. "The pandemic has significantly changed our food landscape, with high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0