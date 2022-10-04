Letters to the Editor: Backing candidates who show up; Waste matters in Los Olivos; Forum attendee's conduct questioned; Out with 'professional politicians,' in with term limits

Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand
Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Under the new structure, Solvang voters...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County stands up for Stand Down in support of local veterans; event set for Oct. 15
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. "Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
Lompoc Record
Foley sworn in Friday as Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge
Stephen P. Foley was sworn in Friday afternoon as the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench by Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in Department 9 of the courthouse in Santa Maria. Foley, 51, a resident of Los Olivos, was appointed earlier that day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh
A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County moves to ban gas in new construction, additions, major remodels
In a split vote Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to begin preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas and require all-electric appliances in new homes and commercial buildings. Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.
Lompoc Record
C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets
Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
Lompoc Record
About Town: SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
Lompoc Record
San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
Lompoc Record
Heavy marine layer to persist, temperatures remain mild | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria tops Cabrillo for first Ocean League win
Santa Maria captured its first Ocean League win of the season Friday night, cruising past league newcomer Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium. The Saints also qualified for the postseason with their third win of the year in the 40-13 victory over the Conquistadores. It's the first league win for head coach...
Lompoc Record
Josue Elena is thriving in first full season as SM varsity QB
When Josue Elena was a sophomore, Santa Maria coaches moved the quarterback up from the junior varsity to the varsity three games into the Santa Maria program's 2021 season. The move has benefited the program and the player. "Being moved up from the junior varsity was great," Elena said. "I got a chance to grow, to know my (varsity) teammates better."
Lompoc Record
Mission Prep pulls away from Lompoc for huge Mountain League win
Lompoc led Mission Prep 35-34 in the second half of Friday's pivotal Mountain League game in San Luis Obispo. Mission Prep scored the game's final 27 points and captured a critical Mountain League win over the Braves.
Lompoc Record
Football: Santa Ynez tops Nipomo 30-21 as Beard tops 200 yards receiving
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once. Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly to go after after first conference win
A Cal Poly football squad seeking its first Big Sky Conference win of the year and a Northern Arizona team seeking the same thing will face each other Saturday. The visiting Mustangs are 1-3, 0-1 going into this one. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, 0-2. Kickoff is set for 1:02 p.m. inside Walkup Skydome on Findlay Toyota Field, capacity 10,000, on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.
Lompoc Record
Local roundup: Hancock women's soccer team suffers first loss of season
The unbeaten 2022 run for the Hancock College women's soccer team is over. Santa Barbara City College made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-1 Western State Conference win over the Bulldogs at Santa Barbara Tuesday night. The Vaqueros moved to 6-1-4, 4-0. The Bulldogs are 8-1-3, 3-1. Sofia...
