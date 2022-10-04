ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone

Z'yon Person, 9, was fatally shot, and his 8-year-old cousin was wounded Two North Carolina men learned this week that they'll be spending the rest of their lives in federal prison for the 2019 killing of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the life sentences were meted out Tuesday to 27-year-old Antonio Nathaniel Davenport, Jr., and Derrick Lamont Dixon, Jr., 30. Both, the statement says, were members of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips criminal street gang.  "Davenport was also a member of...
cbs17

Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
cbs17

CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
cbs17

Orange County Sheriff releases statement after juvenile taken into custody in connection with double homicide of 2 teens

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a video statement on Thursday addressing the circumstances surrounding the juvenile taken into custody in connection to the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Sheriff Blackwood said while he understands the interest in this case, he cannot release...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

