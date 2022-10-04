Read full article on original website
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
cbs17
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
Teen dies after Rollins Street shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager has died after being shot in Greensboro. Police say that a 17-year-old boy was shot just before 4 p.m. on Thursday around the 700 block of Rollins Street. He was taken to the hospital when police got on the scene, but died from his injuries. This is now being […]
cbs17
Juvenile in custody in connection to Orange County double homicide. What happens next?
HILLSBOUROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a juvenile now in custody following the deaths of two teens in Orange County, several questions remain about where the case goes from here. Weeks after the shooting of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, a person is now in custody. The Orange...
Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial.
Greensboro woman charged with robbing the same Circle K on two separate occasions: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
Man charged week after deadly shooting at Chapel Hill condominium complex
Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee, of Chapel Hill, was killed in the shooting.
Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone
Z'yon Person, 9, was fatally shot, and his 8-year-old cousin was wounded Two North Carolina men learned this week that they'll be spending the rest of their lives in federal prison for the 2019 killing of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the life sentences were meted out Tuesday to 27-year-old Antonio Nathaniel Davenport, Jr., and Derrick Lamont Dixon, Jr., 30. Both, the statement says, were members of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips criminal street gang. "Davenport was also a member of...
cbs17
Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
cbs17
Orange County Sheriff releases statement after juvenile taken into custody in connection with double homicide of 2 teens
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a video statement on Thursday addressing the circumstances surrounding the juvenile taken into custody in connection to the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Sheriff Blackwood said while he understands the interest in this case, he cannot release...
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
