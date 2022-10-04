Z'yon Person, 9, was fatally shot, and his 8-year-old cousin was wounded Two North Carolina men learned this week that they'll be spending the rest of their lives in federal prison for the 2019 killing of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the life sentences were meted out Tuesday to 27-year-old Antonio Nathaniel Davenport, Jr., and Derrick Lamont Dixon, Jr., 30. Both, the statement says, were members of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips criminal street gang. "Davenport was also a member of...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO