Seward County, NE

Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'

CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company CommonSpirit Health was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
LINCOLN, NE
Market to Market Relay marks 15th anniversary on Saturday

About 600 teams of runners will tackle a 78-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race, in its 15th year, will once again end with a post-event party near Pinnacle Bank Arena in the West Haymarket. This year’s relay starts at Aksarben Village...
OMAHA, NE

