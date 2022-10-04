Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'
CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company CommonSpirit Health was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Market to Market Relay marks 15th anniversary on Saturday
About 600 teams of runners will tackle a 78-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race, in its 15th year, will once again end with a post-event party near Pinnacle Bank Arena in the West Haymarket. This year’s relay starts at Aksarben Village...
