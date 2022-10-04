ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TechRadar

It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster

I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
TechRadar

Fallout 76 is free this week and it's actually good now

Multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76 is free to play this week, and might actually be worth taking for a spin. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free from now until October 11. You can try it out on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
ComicBook

PlayStation Stars Launches with Full Games, PS Store Credit as Rewards

After announcing recently the full details of PlayStation Stars, Sony officially rolled out the rewards program this week in North America and South America. Through this program, PlayStation users can get rewarded for things that they were probably going to do anyway such as playing or purchasing different games. Some of the rewards are less incentivizing and include things like digital collectibles (that aren't NFTs, Sony has specified) while other options include full games or credit on the PlayStation Store to fund your next purchases.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game

Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook

The Witcher 4 Won't Release Until 2025 or Later

CD Projekt has confirmed that the absolute earliest in which the next mainline entry in The Witcher franchise could arrive is by 2025. Earlier this year, the longtime publisher of The Witcher confirmed that it was working on another installment in the series, and has since revealed that this next game will be part of a new trilogy. And while some fans have hoped that The Witcher 4 (unofficial title) would arrive sooner rather than later, it sounds like they're instead going to have to prepare to be quite patient.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
ComicBook

New Amiibo Images Leak Ahead of Nintendo Reveal

Nearly eight years after the first wave of amiibo figures debuted, Nintendo continues to support the line with new releases. While the company has yet to officially announce the next wave based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, images of two new figures have leaked online: Sephiroth and Kazuya! Nintendo has been releasing figures based on every fighter from the game, so it's not really surprising that these two are on the way. However, most fans likely expected to see Pyra and Mythra released first since they appeared in the game before these two fighters did.
ComicBook

Twitter Announces New Image, Video Feature

Twitter continued its string of new features this week by announcing an update that makes it so that people can upload mixed media to included in their tweets. This means that you're no longer restricted to only including a gif in one tweet or a series of photos. Instead, you can now include something like a gif next to a static image in your tweets to "create a whole vibe" among other things, according to Twitter.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date

Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
ComicBook

New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement

A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.
ComicBook

Need for Speed Unbound Officially Revealed

Developed Criterion Games and Electronic Arts officially revealed Need for Speed Unbound today. The new title blends a mixture of street art and realistic cars for a unique style all its own that looks fairly refreshing for the franchise. The racing video game, and arguably one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year, will officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
TheStreet

Nintendo Wants to Follow Disney and Marvel’s Movie Success

Even if you’ve never played a video game in your life, you know the name Nintendo. You probably know Mario and Luigi, the Italian plumbers who hop around on blocks and through tunnels to save Princess Peach. You might even know about Link, the lead character in Nintendo's vastly popular "The Legend of Zelda" franchise.
