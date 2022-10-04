ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League

NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 9, 2022

Arsenal will be out to prove they are legitimate title contenders when they host Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool (2-4-1) are off to a rough start, but the 2021-22 league runner-up should be a stern test for Arsenal (7-0-1). The Gunners entered the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, while the Reds sat ninth as they try to find some consistency. Both teams played in European competitions during the week, with each club securing a win. Liverpool won both league meetings against Arsenal last season, by a combined 6-0.
BBC

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats

Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Juventus score prediction, live stream: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, news, odds

AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historical Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown to shake up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
DBLTAP

Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC

Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA promotion. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
CBS Sports

Omonia vs. Manchester United live stream: Europa League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, odds

Manchester United are in Cyprus this Thursday to take on Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League Group E. Erik ten Hag's men lost to Real Sociedad on the opening day while Neil Lennon's side have lost both of their games. Cyprus is rarely an easy place to go for any side, but Sheriff Tiraspol racked up a big victory in the first round of games, so the hosts need to show something here. United are looking to close the gap on Sociedad and to ensure that they do not slip out of the top two.
UEFA

