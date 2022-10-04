Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
NBC Sports
Everton vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Everton vs Man United: The Red Devils will try to forget and move on from the embarrassment of last weekend’s Manchester derby when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 2 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The 6-3 defeat was not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 9, 2022
Arsenal will be out to prove they are legitimate title contenders when they host Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool (2-4-1) are off to a rough start, but the 2021-22 league runner-up should be a stern test for Arsenal (7-0-1). The Gunners entered the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, while the Reds sat ninth as they try to find some consistency. Both teams played in European competitions during the week, with each club securing a win. Liverpool won both league meetings against Arsenal last season, by a combined 6-0.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news, lineups
Crystal Palace and Leeds meet Sunday at Selhurst Park in a bid to snap twin four-match winless runs in Premier League play (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Palace has won just once this season, drawing three times and sitting outside the relegation zone...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea look to build on the momentum of the past week with a third successive win. Last time we won three in a row was back in April; the last time we kept two clean sheets in a row was back in late February. Potter has shuffled his deck a...
BBC
Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats
Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL face Liverpool in a huge clash on Sunday with the overperformers facing the underperformers in the Premier League. The Gunners are unbeaten going into the match, sitting top of the table as Erling Haaland leads chasers Manchester City. Last time out in Premier League action, Arsenal secured the bragging...
Match Preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at The Emirates
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Juventus score prediction, live stream: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, news, odds
AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historical Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown to shake up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
CBS Sports
Watch Manchester City vs. Southampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 2-5-1; Manchester City 6-0-2 Manchester City and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Last year, Man City and Southampton were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA promotion. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
ng-sportingnews.com
Next Premier League manager sacked: Updated odds for third boss to be fired in 2022/23 after Wolves axe Bruno Lage
We're barely two months into the new Premier League season and we've already had a handful of managers who've been canned. Scott Parker became the first managerial casualty of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign when the ex-England international left Bournemouth on August 30. A 9-0 hammering at Liverpool, allied with...
CBS Sports
Omonia vs. Manchester United live stream: Europa League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, odds
Manchester United are in Cyprus this Thursday to take on Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League Group E. Erik ten Hag's men lost to Real Sociedad on the opening day while Neil Lennon's side have lost both of their games. Cyprus is rarely an easy place to go for any side, but Sheriff Tiraspol racked up a big victory in the first round of games, so the hosts need to show something here. United are looking to close the gap on Sociedad and to ensure that they do not slip out of the top two.
Comments / 0