The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
Unpredicted northly winds have caused a wildfire now known as The Desolation Fire to threaten North Cascades National Park. On Friday, October 7, Park officials closed Desolation Trail due to fire activity in the Desolation area of east Ross Lake. The park is also closing the portion of East Bank Trail from Lighting Creek Camp to Desolation Trail. All closures are due to The Desolation Fire, a wildfire that is currently “moderately active” as a result of northly winds.
SALT LAKE CITY — Craig Miller was recently rifling through some old Utah water documents destined to be destroyed when he came across a peculiar set of drawings of the Great Salt Lake sketched nearly 60 years ago. The document, dated Jan. 15, 1965, outlined a series of dikes,...
Hot Springs National Park, located in Garland County, Arkansas, is home to many beautiful bathhouses, thermal springs, mountains, and creeks, all right near the city of Hot Springs. Recently, the National Park Service brought one of the park’s more interesting vintage signs to the public’s attention. They posted a photo of a sign display on Instagram, highlighting one in particular.
Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow. Check out the video above for some spectacular views from Chopper 5. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said Utah is nearing the best time to see changing leaves. This first week of October started...
Made possible by funding from LWCF, Great Sand Dunes National Park (GRSA) today celebrates a great enhancement to their legacy. On October 7, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and National Park Service (NPS) Director Chuck Sams celebrated the transfer of approximately 9,362 acres to Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park. This land comes from the Medano Ranch (owned by the The Nature Conservancy (TNC)). And such an acquisition was possible via funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
Last month, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife botched an attempt to cull the state’s Smackout wolf pack after numerous cattle were killed. Now, the department is considering another attempt after even more attacks on domestic cattle. In Stevens County, the department confirmed a wolf attack on a calf in a private pasture. There was also an attack on Monday, Oct. 3, and at least another on Sept. 26.
Deer hunting is not something most pre-teen girls are interested in. Even fewer take an interest in bowhunting specifically. But Jaydee Houston is not like most girls. At the young age of 12, she’s bagged what could be the biggest velvet buck ever tagged by a female hunter. Last...
It is a good news, bad news situation on Utah’s overall drought picture at the end of what experts call the water year.
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
Extremely low water levels will likely cause huge shipping issues. The low water is in the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America. The water in the river has dropped to historically low levels. In fact, it’s the lowest the water has been in a decade. It was caused by the severe drought happening in the Midwest. Because of this, economic issues have begun to happen.
The National Park Service has awarded West Virginia with money. The money will be put towards funding new recreational and restoration projects. The state was given $2.4 million. According to the Associated Press, “$900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.”
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) announced on October 5 that the Utah Cutthroat Slam had reached 1,000 participants. The objective is for participants to catch all […]
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
