ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manti, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified

The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Outsider.com

Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics

Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

North Cascades National Park Wildfire Closes Trails & Campsites: Report

Unpredicted northly winds have caused a wildfire now known as The Desolation Fire to threaten North Cascades National Park. On Friday, October 7, Park officials closed Desolation Trail due to fire activity in the Desolation area of east Ross Lake. The park is also closing the portion of East Bank Trail from Lighting Creek Camp to Desolation Trail. All closures are due to The Desolation Fire, a wildfire that is currently “moderately active” as a result of northly winds.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Manti, UT
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

National Park Service Shares Wild Throwback Sign Posted at Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park, located in Garland County, Arkansas, is home to many beautiful bathhouses, thermal springs, mountains, and creeks, all right near the city of Hot Springs. Recently, the National Park Service brought one of the park’s more interesting vintage signs to the public’s attention. They posted a photo of a sign display on Instagram, highlighting one in particular.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSLTV

WATCH: Utah’s changing leaves from Chopper 5

Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow. Check out the video above for some spectacular views from Chopper 5. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said Utah is nearing the best time to see changing leaves. This first week of October started...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park Acquires Nearly 1,000 New Acres Through Landmark Deal

Made possible by funding from LWCF, Great Sand Dunes National Park (GRSA) today celebrates a great enhancement to their legacy. On October 7, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and National Park Service (NPS) Director Chuck Sams celebrated the transfer of approximately 9,362 acres to Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park. This land comes from the Medano Ranch (owned by the The Nature Conservancy (TNC)). And such an acquisition was possible via funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Outsider.com

Washington Fish and Wildlife Confirms More Livestock Attacks After Shooting Wrong Wolf

Last month, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife botched an attempt to cull the state’s Smackout wolf pack after numerous cattle were killed. Now, the department is considering another attempt after even more attacks on domestic cattle. In Stevens County, the department confirmed a wolf attack on a calf in a private pasture. There was also an attack on Monday, Oct. 3, and at least another on Sept. 26.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Bighorn Sheep#Livestock#Utah National Forest#Manti La Sal Nf#The U S Forest Service
Outsider.com

Historic Water Levels in Mississippi River Causing Major Issues

Extremely low water levels will likely cause huge shipping issues. The low water is in the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America. The water in the river has dropped to historically low levels. In fact, it’s the lowest the water has been in a decade. It was caused by the severe drought happening in the Midwest. Because of this, economic issues have begun to happen.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

National Park Service Funding New Recreational, Restoration Projects in West Virginia

The National Park Service has awarded West Virginia with money. The money will be put towards funding new recreational and restoration projects. The state was given $2.4 million. According to the Associated Press, “$900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.”
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

568K+
Followers
63K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy