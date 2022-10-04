ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Local media outlet reporting WR Landen King is taking a redshirt and may transfer

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Roxb_0iMAqMBx00

According to WarEagleTV.com, King has asked for a redshirt and will not play in 2022

The fans have been asking for Landen King to get more targets, but that may not happen. Supposedly, he's requested a redshirt because he's not happy with his playing time so far this season.

Local media outlet WarEagleTV.com first reported the news on twitter on Tuesday night.

The news has not yet been confirmed by The Auburn Daily.

King, recruited as a tight end out of high school, converted to wide receiver during the spring. Now sporting the #14, the 6'5, 220lb sophomore has appeared in three games this season, logging one catch for 24 yards against Penn State.

The true sophomore was recruited out of Beaumont, TX as a receiving threat for Auburn's tight end room, but left 2021 with only 5 catches for 59 yards and one touchdown, that coming in overtime of the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

According to the report , WarEagleTV.com reports that King has requested a redshirt because he is disappointed with playing time - he converted to wide receiver after the 2021 season to give Auburn much-needed impact depth in the wide receiver room, but it's believed that the ascension of Camden Brown, Koy Moore, and others have diluted the available snaps for the tall wide receiver.

WarEagleTV.com speculates that Landen King may be planning to transfer after the season, and heading back to Texas would make sense. He grew up in Beaumont and, when he committed to Auburn as a 3-star in 2020, held offers from all the major Texas schools - including Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech.

Texas Tech makes logical sense for the "big receiver" - he grew up a fan of the school and it was one of the first Power 5 offers he received, but he also verbally committed to Texas briefly in high school before signing a LOI for Auburn on signing day.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Outlet#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Wr Landen King#Wareagletv Com#The Auburn Daily#Tx
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaFayette vs. Lanett: The Final Chapter

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – One of the historic East Alabama high school rivalry games will play it’s final game this week. For over 50 years, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs have faced off on a grid iron that draws the community in. Why is this rivalry coming to an end? Chambers County School District […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy