Local media outlet reporting WR Landen King is taking a redshirt and may transfer

According to WarEagleTV.com, King has asked for a redshirt and will not play in 2022

The fans have been asking for Landen King to get more targets, but that may not happen. Supposedly, he's requested a redshirt because he's not happy with his playing time so far this season.

Local media outlet WarEagleTV.com first reported the news on twitter on Tuesday night.

The news has not yet been confirmed by The Auburn Daily.

King, recruited as a tight end out of high school, converted to wide receiver during the spring. Now sporting the #14, the 6'5, 220lb sophomore has appeared in three games this season, logging one catch for 24 yards against Penn State.

The true sophomore was recruited out of Beaumont, TX as a receiving threat for Auburn's tight end room, but left 2021 with only 5 catches for 59 yards and one touchdown, that coming in overtime of the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

According to the report , WarEagleTV.com reports that King has requested a redshirt because he is disappointed with playing time - he converted to wide receiver after the 2021 season to give Auburn much-needed impact depth in the wide receiver room, but it's believed that the ascension of Camden Brown, Koy Moore, and others have diluted the available snaps for the tall wide receiver.

WarEagleTV.com speculates that Landen King may be planning to transfer after the season, and heading back to Texas would make sense. He grew up in Beaumont and, when he committed to Auburn as a 3-star in 2020, held offers from all the major Texas schools - including Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech.

Texas Tech makes logical sense for the "big receiver" - he grew up a fan of the school and it was one of the first Power 5 offers he received, but he also verbally committed to Texas briefly in high school before signing a LOI for Auburn on signing day.

