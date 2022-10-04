ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2-year-old boy in critical condition, two others injured following a shooting at the 21st & Keefe Park

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition and two other people have been seriously injured following a shooting at the 21st & Keefe Park on the city's far north side Tuesday afternoon.

The alderwoman for the area said Wednesday night that the boy is expected to survive.

According to Milwaukee police, someone fired several shots from a vehicle toward the park, located at the intersection of West Keefe Avenue and North 21st Street around 2:15 p.m.

The gunfire struck a 20-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and her grandchild, a 2-year-old boy.

The 20-year-old man and 74-year-old woman have "serious injuries," while the 2-year-old boy is in "critical condition," police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Ald. Milele Coggs issued a statement Wednesday night where she said "thankfully, this was not a fatal incident," adding that she wishes the boy and the others a speedy recovery.

"Any gun violence is unwarranted, but it is especially heinous that the life of a young boy was put in jeopardy because of someone’s senseless actions," Coggs said.

"As the gun violence in our community continues we must do better. No family should ever have to fear for the life of their children or themselves while just playing outside."

Coggs pointed to resources in the city including 414LIFE, who work closely with the Office of Violence Prevention, and can be reached at 414-439-5525. Coggs also mentioned the city’s Mobile Trauma Response Team, which is part of MPD, at 414-257-7621 or by contacting the county's 24-hour mental health crisis line at 414-257-7222.

"We must remember to not lose sight of how these incidents can impact others involved. In the wake of this violence, I would encourage those in need of mental or emotional support to reach out for help," Coggs said.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

