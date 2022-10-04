Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Tyler Flink's breakout start to season the focus of this week's Grizzly Insider
MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky graduate Tyler Flink is having a breakthrough season, and the redshirt junior linebacker at Montana is this week's guest on the Grizzly Insider show. Flink picked up a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown in UM's Week 1 victory over Northwestern State,...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
montanasports.com
Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side
POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital overwhelms Missoula Hellgate with firepower, up-tempo action
MISSOULA – Helena Capital running back Tom Carter took a handoff, burst to the outside, and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown. The 200-meter dash Montana state champion put on the afterburners, leaving everyone in his rearview. But when he turned around, there was yellow laundry...
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
RELATED PEOPLE
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitterrootstar.com
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biologists Capture Two Grizzlies in the Bitterroot Valley
(FLORENCE)- Two grizzlies are adjusting to new wilderness homes after being trapped and moved out of the Northern Bitterroot Valley. The pair of grizzlies had been spotted on several game cameras, and by local residents, in the Northern Bitterroot in early August. And although biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said the bears hadn't yet caused conflicts with domestic animals or trash, they were spending more time around garbage, fruit trees, and livestock in the past few weeks.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Largest Fundraising ‘Ask’ Campaign in Missoula’s History Underway
It's nice to talk about city projects that involve a lot of dollars, but ZERO tax dollars. Yep, no initiatives, referendums or mill levies here. Only ambition, vision and a strong desire to meet the demands of thousands of Missoulians. That is the driving force behind what is known as the "Here for Good" campaign, which officially launches tomorrow (Thursday) at an event to be held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds (the public is invited). And according to organizers, the most money ever requested for a Missoula fundraiser.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0