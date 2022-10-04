ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side

POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
POLSON, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week

Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Biologists Capture Two Grizzlies in the Bitterroot Valley

(FLORENCE)- Two grizzlies are adjusting to new wilderness homes after being trapped and moved out of the Northern Bitterroot Valley. The pair of grizzlies had been spotted on several game cameras, and by local residents, in the Northern Bitterroot in early August. And although biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said the bears hadn't yet caused conflicts with domestic animals or trash, they were spending more time around garbage, fruit trees, and livestock in the past few weeks.
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Largest Fundraising ‘Ask’ Campaign in Missoula’s History Underway

It's nice to talk about city projects that involve a lot of dollars, but ZERO tax dollars. Yep, no initiatives, referendums or mill levies here. Only ambition, vision and a strong desire to meet the demands of thousands of Missoulians. That is the driving force behind what is known as the "Here for Good" campaign, which officially launches tomorrow (Thursday) at an event to be held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds (the public is invited). And according to organizers, the most money ever requested for a Missoula fundraiser.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

