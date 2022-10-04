GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A late warm front brought by Hurricane Ian allowed West Michigan vineyards and grape growers to extend their fruit’s time on the vine. “These grapes are at a good enough place right now that we could harvest them if we needed to,” Brian Lesperance, vice president of operations and winemaking at Fenn Valley Vineyard near Fennville, said Friday. “But we prefer not to because we’re going to be able to get more flavor, more color, more complexity if we let them hang longer.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO