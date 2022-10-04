Read full article on original website
Wisconsin-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
Wisconsin man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
Meet the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the investigation of crimes calls for the collection of digital evidence, Michigan State Police (MSP) has dedicated teams across the state to support those efforts. In the Upper Peninsula, the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit is based in Marquette and serves the entire region. The...
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Families Against Narcotics coming to Delta County
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan based non-profit, Families Against Narcotics (FAN) plans to launch its fifth chapter in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday, October 11. Joining Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, and Marquette will be Delta County. FAN started in 2007 as a community-based program to help people who want...
State agency calls audit of power outage response
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state agency will now require Consumers Energy and DTE to report how they are managing power outages and educating the public on downed power lines. Because of public frustration during “a pattern of widespread, lengthy outages” following severe storms in West Michigan, the...
A strong harvest season for Michigan wine grape growers
GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A late warm front brought by Hurricane Ian allowed West Michigan vineyards and grape growers to extend their fruit’s time on the vine. “These grapes are at a good enough place right now that we could harvest them if we needed to,” Brian Lesperance, vice president of operations and winemaking at Fenn Valley Vineyard near Fennville, said Friday. “But we prefer not to because we’re going to be able to get more flavor, more color, more complexity if we let them hang longer.”
Dragon Trail project taking shape as fall colors arrive in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a fun way to take in the fall colors it may be time to check out all the progress that’s been made on West Michigan’s Dragon Trail. The trail system has been in the works for years...
The return: Culver’s announces CurderBurger back on menus during October
(WFRV) – It started off as an April Fools joke in 2021 and then it was made a reality on National Cheese Curd Day, but now, it’s making yet another return to Culver’s menu. The ever-so-famous CurderBurger is making its comeback to the Wisconsin-based fast food chain...
