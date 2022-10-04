ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wisconsin man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
Meet the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the investigation of crimes calls for the collection of digital evidence, Michigan State Police (MSP) has dedicated teams across the state to support those efforts. In the Upper Peninsula, the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit is based in Marquette and serves the entire region. The...
Families Against Narcotics coming to Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan based non-profit, Families Against Narcotics (FAN) plans to launch its fifth chapter in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday, October 11. Joining Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, and Marquette will be Delta County. FAN started in 2007 as a community-based program to help people who want...
State agency calls audit of power outage response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state agency will now require Consumers Energy and DTE to report how they are managing power outages and educating the public on downed power lines. Because of public frustration during “a pattern of widespread, lengthy outages” following severe storms in West Michigan, the...
A strong harvest season for Michigan wine grape growers

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A late warm front brought by Hurricane Ian allowed West Michigan vineyards and grape growers to extend their fruit’s time on the vine. “These grapes are at a good enough place right now that we could harvest them if we needed to,” Brian Lesperance, vice president of operations and winemaking at Fenn Valley Vineyard near Fennville, said Friday. “But we prefer not to because we’re going to be able to get more flavor, more color, more complexity if we let them hang longer.”
